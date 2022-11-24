STRONG, James Michael



Age 83, of Washington Twp., passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. Jim was born on April 27, 1939, in Dayton, OH, to the late Royal "Ted" and Ruth (Fleming) Strong. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1957. Jim then joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly was stationed as a radioman on board the U.S.S. Kretchmer and later was President of their reunions. He retired from Delco Moraine after 30 years as a Site Coordinator and then Jim went to work for MCM Electronics in Safety Security where he retired, again. Jim had a passion for cars, loved his University of Dayton basketball and Ohio State football teams. He coached the Miamisburg Pee Wee Football team 17 years and served as President of Tri Area Football Conference. He was very social and enjoyed his high school reunions and hanging out with fellow alumni. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bobby; and his beloved furry companion, Casey the Cat. He is survived by his high school friend and loving wife of 62 years, Carolyn (Larimore); children, Jamie Strong; Dan (Jill) Strong; and his adoring his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Allie; brother, Larry (Drenda) Strong; as well as many nieces, nephews, family, friends and shipmates. A special thank you to the caring staff at Kettering Medical Center. Family will receive friends 11AM-1PM on Tuesday, November 29 with a Funeral Service beginning at 1PM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Twp., OH 45458, or a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

