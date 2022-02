STRONG, Carson Blaine



Age 22, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Carson is survived by his parents, Chad and Cindy Strong, and his brother, Cameron Strong. Funeral Services 11:00am



Tuesday, February 15th at Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg, OH 45342. Burial in Bellbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, from 4-8pm at the Church. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.