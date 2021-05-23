STROEBEL, Lois Marjorie "Marge"



Age 102, formerly of Vandalia, of Brookhaven, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on September 2, 1918, to Clement Virgil and Lela Ruth Norris in Dayton and lived her entire life in the area. She was the oldest of three children, having been pre-deceased by her brothers Eugene Bryson Norris and William Moore Norris. Marge graduated from Dayton Cooperative High School in Dayton and worked as an operator for Ohio Bell Telephone Company. She married Charles Elwood ("Bud") Stroebel on August 19, 1939, at Calvary Baptist Church. They were married for 63 years



prior to his passing in 2003 and had three children, including their eldest son, Gary Lee Stroebel, who pre-deceased her. In addition to her husband, son, parents, and brothers, she was pre-deceased by her sisters-in-law, Mary Lee Norris and Carol Adrienne Norris; and daughter-in-law, Dianne Marie Stroebel. She is survived by her daughter, Kaye Ann Dungan; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Todd and Janet Stroebel; granddaughter and devoted caregiver, Elizabeth Ann ("Beth")



(Michael) Kreger; grandsons, Jeffrey Ernest Dungan and



Jeremy Harold (Samantha) Stroebel; daughter-in-law, Marie Fortini; great-grandchildren, Brandon Michael Kreger, Kayla Joy Dungan, and Everett Carter Stroebel; one niece and three nephews. She was formerly a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Larch Tree Golf Club, and Miami Valley Golf Club and attended Polk Grove United Church of Christ. She loved to play golf (and did so well into her 90s) and bridge and, until the pandemic, enjoyed weekly dinners out with her friends. She participated in the "Ohio State Four Miler" when she was 99 and 100 years old. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Interment David Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Polk Grove U.C.C. in Marge's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

