STRINGFIELD, Norma J. Age 81 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born on January 20, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wayman & Nora (Bradam) Graham. Mrs. Stringfield was a Home Health Care STNA for Montgomery County & Passport, and was also a former employee of the Widow's Home of Dayton where she enjoyed cooking. She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in West Carrollton. Preceded in death by her husband William L. Stringfield, her 2 sons William K. & Christopher L. Stringfield, her grandson Matthew, brother Herbert Graham, and by her sister-in-law Donna Graham. She is survived by her loving children Denise Criswell and husband Doug, Glenn A. Stringfield, brother Paul Graham, sister-in-law Joanne, 8 grandchildren Michelle (Tim), Stephanie (Kip), Cody, Jessie, Brandon, Ashley, Sullivan, and Marc (Heather), nephew Paul Wade Graham, niece Amy Bowman, as well as numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives, church family and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Grace Baptist Church, 851 S. Elm Street, West Carrollton, with her son-in-law Pastor Doug Criswell officiating. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) at the church. Please wear a mask. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or to the Widow's Home of Dayton in Mrs. Stringfield's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Norma J. Stringfield, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

