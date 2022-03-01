STRINGFELLOW, Freda



Age 78 of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 26th, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Oneida, TN, on July 8, 1943, to her parents, Alonzo Owens and Trula Lawson who have preceded her in death along with her sister, Olita Owens, brother, Charlie Owens, and husbands, Jack Peak and Willliam Stringfellow. Freda was a kind hearted woman that loved her family and friends. She loved sitting outside watching the hummingbirds and woodpeckers (or as she called them- red headed peckerwoods).



Freda loved to sit on her patio drinking her coffee and playing her favorite card game SKIP BO for hours. She was an employee at Value City Department Store for 15 years and retired in 2005. Freda also had a love of bowling at Trotwood Lanes for years with family and friends. Freda is survived by her daughters, Lateresa Peak, Tonya (Edward) Mustacato; and son, Mary Stringfellow (Jill Kujat); brothers, Roger Owens (Shirley Stine), Wayne Owens (Cynthia Moorman); sister, Loretta Strunk; grandsons, Ryan Peak (fiancée, Samantha Crego), Randy Gearhart, and Joshua, Zachary, Samuel, and Matthew Stringfellow; also great-grandson, JJ Stringfellow; 1 granddaughter, Stacy Fuqua; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and special mention of Freda's cousin, Gereda Schroeder; and of course her ever loyal pup, Buttercup. The family would like to thank two very special family friends that helped take care of Freda, Nicki Mills and Debbie Chestnut. A visitation will be held from 11am-12pm on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Interment will follow at Dayton



Memorial Park Cemetery. Special thank you to Bella Care



Hospice for taking such beautiful care of Freda. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bella Care Hospice in her memory. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

