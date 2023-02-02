STRINGER, Doris A.



89 of West Carrollton, OH, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Doris was born October 26, 1933, in Mill Springs, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband Hawk Stringer and her son Roger Stringer. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Nikki and Jack Haag. She was Grandmommy to her grandchildren Lauren and Jason Williams, Amanda and Tyler Stidham and Kaitlyn Haag. She was Grammy to her great-grandchildren Parker Williams, Emma Stidham and Jacob Stidham, also survived by numerous family and friends. Her personality could fill up a room. She really never met a stranger and loved spending time talking and sharing her knowledge. She will be remembered for the love she had for her family and friends. She will be missed but we will all remember that her rule was to treat others the way that you would want to be treated. Graveside services will be Friday, February 3, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

