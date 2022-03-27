STRICKLAND,
Elaine Black
Age 94, of Dayton, departed this life on March 19, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, with Father Benjamin E.K. Speare-Hardy II, officiating. Mask required. Visitation one hour prior to services. Final
disposition: Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 McCreight Ave. Springfield, Ohio. Thomas Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral