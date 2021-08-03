STREBY, Sharon Lou



Sharon Lou Streby, age 77, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Miami Valley Hospital in



Dayton.



She was born on August 16, 1943, in Mount Vernon to the late Ameen and Helen (Jones) Ritchey and was a 1961 graduate of Fredericktown High School. Sharon was a former



employee at Nationwide Insurance in Columbus and most



recently at Wright-Patt Credit Union where she worked for numerous years. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of Quilts of Valor which made quilts for wounded and homeless veterans. She also enjoyed her Euchre Club, reading and



gardening. But most of all, Sharon loved the time she spent with her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband of over 55 years, Gary Streby; her son Matthew Streby; her sister Judith Novak; and her brothers John Ritchey and Robert (Barb) Ritchey.



In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her sister Pamela Wilkenson.



Friends may call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown, Ohio, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. A service will be held on Friday, at the funeral home, beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Patrick Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery in Fredericktown.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greene County Public Library, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to any organization that supports our military veterans.



To send the family a condolence online visit:



www.snyderfuneralhomes.com





The Snyder Funeral Home in Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of Sharon Lou Streby.