STRAHAN, John D.



John D. Strahan passed away April 21, 2021. He was born in Williamson, W. VA. on May 9, 1925, to John B. and Mary C. Strahan. Later in that year the family moved to Dayton, Ohio, where John attended school until 1939 when, again the family moved to Arcanum, Ohio. It was in Arcanum where John met his future wife, Martha Baird. They graduated together in 1943. After graduation John attended General Motors



Institute, Co-oping at the Inland Mfg. Div GMC. In 1944 he



enlisted in the U.S. Navy spending a year in the Philippines as a diesel engine mechanic.



It was during the war that John and Martha were married. Following the war, the couple moved to North Manchester, Indiana, where he attended and graduated from Manchester college with a BS in Secondary Education. His first teaching position (math, physics, chemistry) was in Monticello, Ind. During the eight years the couple lived in Indiana their three children David, Jane and Mary Sue were born and John



attended and graduated from Purdue University with a



Masters Degree in School Administration. In 1957 the family moved to West Carrollton, Ohio, where he continued to teach science and math. In 1960 he became the Junior High School Principal. He served in the capacity for sixteen years. It was during his tenure as High School Principal he was elected



President of the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators. In 1976 John retired to become the Assistant Executive Director of the OASSA. He served in that capacity until 1987. John was active in the United Methodist Church and the West Carrollton and Columbus Linden Northeast Lions Club, where he had terms as President and Cabinet Secretary. John and Martha were married 72 years when she died in 2017. In 2019 John was united in marriage to Barbara Cellar, a friend of both John and Martha. Barbara died in 2021. John is



survived by his son David (Sandie); daughter, Sue; grandchildren, Andrew (Katherine), Alex, Jason Stevens (Holly), Jon



Stevens (Julie), Cori Tolle (Ryan); and six great-grandchildren. In John's honor contributions may be made to the Benevolence Fund, Worthington Christian Village, 165 Highbluffs Blvd. Columbus, Ohio 43235.

