Strader, Roger L



STRADER, Roger L., age 87 of Butler Township, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at home with family by his side. He was born May 11th, 1936 to the late Asa and Bernice Strader. Roger was a 1956 graduate of Trotwood High School and served in the US Navy. He retired D. P. & L. after 40 + years of service. Preceded in death by his wife June Marie Strader. Survived by 3 sons Steve (Susan) Strader of Dayton, Todd (Julia) Strader of Butler Twp. Michael Strader of Atlanta, GA, 5 grandchildren Linsey (Matt), Kayla (Jacob), Kyle (Nicole), Wes and Jason, 7 great grandchildren Cameron, Kolson, Mark, Kade, Brooke, Cooper and Jax, girlfriend of 21 years Carol Stine and other family and friends. Memorial Services 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30th, 2023 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Jay McMillen. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 p.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Aullwood Audubon Center in Roger's memory. Online condolences may be made to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com