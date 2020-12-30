STOVER, Philip Eugene



Age 87, of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Born in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on November 16, 1933, Phil leaves behind his wife and constant companion of over 64 years, Ann Colvard Stover. Phil also is survived by his daughter Lynn Leffler (John) of Georgia, and grandchildren Nicholas and Sydney Leffler. Preceding Phil in death are his son, Gregg Cameron Stover, and five sisters. A genuine, creative, and charismatic man, and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Phil will be sorely missed. An Air Force second lieutenant in the 1950s, moving on to degrees in mechanical engineering, nuclear



engineering, and physics, Dr. Stover was a research scientist with the Air Force for decades, retiring in 1989 as Deputy



Director of the Electronic Technology Laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB. Arrangements are through Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek; there will be no in-person service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton



Performing Arts Alliance.

