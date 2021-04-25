X

STOUT, Michael

STOUT, Michael Allen

Michael Allen Stout, age 60, of New Moorefield, lost his battle with diabetes and Rose into Life Eternal on April 19, 2021. He was born on August 23, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Harold and Jean

(Van Fossen) Stout. He graduated from Northeastern High School, Class of 1979. Survivors include his Parents, Sister,

Kathy Milam; Brother, Bobby Stout; one Son, Brandon; one Granddaughter, Victoria; two Aunts, Joan Massie and Alyce Mason; several Cousins, Nieces and Nephews; and a host of Friends. He was preceded in death by his Brother, Greg Stout; Grandparents, Leslie and Alice Van Fossen and Floyd and Georgia Stout; Aunts, Shirley Griffith and Betty Pierce. Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to HOPE, P.O. Box 1603, Springfield, Ohio 45501. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


