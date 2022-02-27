STOUT, Alan R.



88, of Kettering, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022. Alan was born August 29, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Ralph and Jennette (Paddack) Stout. Also preceding him in death were two



sisters, Janet Hardaway and Joan Jarrell, sister-in-law



Margaret (Kinstle) Knapper, brothers-in-law Fred Kinstle, Melvin Kinstle, and Ralph Trame, niece Erica (Stout) Duda and nephew Jeffrey Hardaway. Alan leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 66 years, Janet (Kinstle) Elizabeth Stout; daughter Laura England; son Michael (Daphene) Stout; brother Samuel (Darlene) Stout; grandsons Lucas and Hunter England, Nichlaus (Brenna) Stout; sisters-in-law Joan Trame, Sharon Kinstle, and Judith Stahl, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Alan graduated from Miami University and was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force as a 2nd Lt. In college, he was selected as member of the Beta Alpha Psi honorary fraternity, the Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity and the Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity. In the USAF, he achieved the rank of Lt. Col., and earned a master's degree in Logistics Management from the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) where he taught in the Continuing Education Division. He served as an aircraft maintenance commander and international logistics officer. He was awarded the Bronze Star for service during the Vietnam War, plus many other awards and decorations. He also earned the designation of Certified Professional Logistician from the Society of Logistics Engineers. As a defense contractor, he served as the lead Independent Verification and Validation functional tester of the USAF Equipment



Management system. As hobbies, Alan enjoyed golf, woodworking, and volunteered as a handyman for the Fisher House at WPAFB. He particularly enjoyed dabbling in antiques as a dealer with his wife, Jan. Alan was proud to be a lifetime member of the VFW. Alan loved to tease and often revealed a remarkably sentimental heart. He will be greatly missed by many. There will be a visitation at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Funeral services for Alan will be 10:30 am, Thursday, March 3, at the funeral home with Pastor B. J. Newman presiding. Burial will follow in Beaver Cemetery.

