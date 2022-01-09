Hamburger icon
STORY, Richard Dever

96, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, December 30th, 2021, at Forest Glen. He was born September 3, 1925, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the son of

Robert L. and Glenna M. Story. Richard served his country in the United States Army during WWII and earning a purple heart. He retired from WPAFB after 30 years. He was a member of Central Christian Church and a member of the Anthony Lodge #455. He was a true outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved coaching and coached Little League for several years as well as Snowhill basketball.

Richard is survived by his children: Rebecca (Rick) Shonk, Rick (Linda) Story, Robin (Carol) Story and Randy (Lissa) Story; grandchildren: Amanda (Matt), Jacob, Robert, Sarah (Dyrs), Rachel (Thomas), Hannah, Drew (Amy), AJ, Steven (Alex),

Suzanne and Shannon; 12 great-grandchildren. Richard and his wife Ruth Ann Story celebrated their 75th wedding

anniversary on December 26th. Ruth Ann passed away on

Sunday, January 2nd, 2022. Richard is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kara.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to a charity of choice.


Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

