STORY, Richard Dever



96, of Springfield passed away on Thursday, December 30th, 2021, at Forest Glen. He was born September 3, 1925, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the son of



Robert L. and Glenna M. Story. Richard served his country in the United States Army during WWII and earning a purple heart. He retired from WPAFB after 30 years. He was a member of Central Christian Church and a member of the Anthony Lodge #455. He was a true outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting and gardening. He loved coaching and coached Little League for several years as well as Snowhill basketball.



Richard is survived by his children: Rebecca (Rick) Shonk, Rick (Linda) Story, Robin (Carol) Story and Randy (Lissa) Story; grandchildren: Amanda (Matt), Jacob, Robert, Sarah (Dyrs), Rachel (Thomas), Hannah, Drew (Amy), AJ, Steven (Alex),



Suzanne and Shannon; 12 great-grandchildren. Richard and his wife Ruth Ann Story celebrated their 75th wedding



anniversary on December 26th. Ruth Ann passed away on



Sunday, January 2nd, 2022. Richard is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kara.



Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to a charity of choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



