STORTZ, William T. 1929- 2020 Bill Stortz, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away peacefully Sept. 8, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife, Jean R. Stortz. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn (Tom) Pollitt; nieces, Claudia (Dave) Kautz, Joyce (Rich) Bourgault, Cindy (Dale) Polewach and nephew, Don (Dawn) Tharr. Bill was a Korean War veteran. He owned & trained thoroughbred horses in Detroit, Chicago and Maryland.

