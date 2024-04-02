Storer, Russell A. "Russ"



Russell Allen Storer passed away peacefully at his home in Huber Heights, Ohio at the age of 96. Russell, known to many as "Russ", was born to Everett Storer and Letha Storer on September 3, 1927 in Peebles, Ohio. He served his country proudly in the United States Army in 1952, and he served in the Korean War. He retired as a civilian from Wright Patterson AFB in 1981. Russell also owned Storer Radio, TV and Sound Service. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nora Storer; children: Judy, Rick, Candie, and Bruce (Mary); grandsons: Jeremy and James (Juliana); great-grandsons: Nathan, Preston, and Tristan; and great-granddaughter: Addison; like a daughter, Debbie (Jack) Wheeler; and several nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at the Newcomer Funeral Home (North Dayton Chapel) located at 4104 Needmore Rd in Dayton, Ohio, where the funeral service will begin at 7:00pm with Pastor Dean Garrett from Emmanuel Church of the Brethren officiating. Russ will be laid to rest at 11:00am on Friday, April 5, 2024 at New Carlisle Cemetery, 11545 Musselman Road, in New Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. To share a memory of Russ or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



