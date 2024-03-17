Storer, Jean A.



Storer, Jean A., 69 of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2024. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends. Jean was born in Springfield on January 18, 1955 the daughter of Warren R. and Dorotha L. (Baker) Jackson. She was a 1973 graduate of Northwestern High School. Jean lived on Signal Mountain in Tennessee for 20 years and was a member of Signal Mountain Baptist Church. Later, Jean retired as a claims representative from Farm Bureau Insurance after many years of service. She was an avid sports fan and loved music. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and had a passion for baking. Jean spent the last 24 years married to the love of her life, Neil E. Storer, and they both lived life to the fullest. In addition to her husband, survivors include two daughters, Melinda and Kimberly Insley; son, Chris Storer; grandchildren, Deollan, Trenity, Kadonna, Karina, Ashley, Brittaney, Esperanza, Alexis, Kainah, Kaitlyn and Eri'yon; two great grandchildren, Davyn and Daniella; five siblings, Daniel (Marsha) Jackson, Mary (Bob) Hazlett, June (Harold) Viers, Elizabeth (John) Gauker and David (Robin) Jackson; several more unlisted great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends, and her cute little dog, Macy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Diana Keener and brother-in-law, Terry Keener. Jean never knew a stranger and had a heart of gold. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 3:00 p.m.



