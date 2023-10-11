Stookey, Tammy Lee



Tammy Lee Stookey, 64, passed away on October 6, 2023. Loving sister of Terry (Keith Yuraitis) Stookey and Mary (Tony Opalski) Stookey. She also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. She was preceded in death by her long time partner Mark A. Rolfe and parents Alvin and Anna Stookey. Tammy grew up in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from Fairview High School in 1977. Tammy was a dedicated long time employee of Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She retired after 32 years. She won multiple awards for being Employee of the Month and was proud to say that she never showed up late to work, not even one day. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling and listening to music...Bee Gees were her favorite. She even got to kiss Barry Gibb!! Her favorite times were spent with her family, friends and her fur babies. She will be very missed by them. Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton Xenia Rd) on Saturday October 14, 2023 at 10:00 am with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. Family encourages sending flowers if you wish as Tammy loved being surrounded by flowers.



