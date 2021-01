STONE, William Adlai



William Adlai Stone, son of Frank and Jean Stone, died



January 10, 2021, at age 58, from cancer. Bill attended Beavercreek Schools, graduating in 1981. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Joseph Clubhouse, Houston TX. Please see full obituary and directions at



http://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/william-adlai-stone.