STONE, Sharma

Sharma Jean Stone, age 72 of Centerville, OH, passed away December 29, 2021. She was born on April 7, 1949, in McKeesport, PA, to the late Jean Vernon and Elenora May (Weiskircher) Stone.



She is survived by her daughter, Jodi (Mark) Rosko; grandchildren, Maddie and Ryan Rosko; brothers, Jeff Stone (Alicia Miller) and Scot (Mary Ann) Stone; nieces and nephews,



Ashley Stone (Jonathan Olson), Chris Stone (Taylor Robinson), Sean Stone (Lacey Richmond), Justin Stone, Taylor Stone and Julian Stone Olson; numerous extended family and dear friends.



A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton in Sharma's memory.



Sharma was an eternal optimist. She always saw the sunny side of every situation. She grew up moving around a bit until the family settled in Centerville where she met Clint Walcott and graduated from Centerville High School. Clint and Sharma married, had their daughter Jodi and moved to San Diego, California, where they raised Jodi. Sharma attended UCSD and received a bachelors in philosophy, and then went on to receive a degree from the Design Institute of San Diego in Interior Design. She eventually found her way back to Centerville to be closer to family. She loved history, genealogy and restoring old buildings. She was the design coordinator for Benham's Grove and many other historical projects. She was a member of the Centerville Landmarks Foundation and was also very active in the Centerville Historical Society. She loved South Carolina where her family spent 60+ years of summer vacations at the beach. The beach was definitely her happy place. She also loved her Golden Retrievers with all her heart. Family was everything to her. She was a loving and supportive Mother, always there when the going got tough. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them and watching them grow. She was a devoted Daughter spending the last years of her life helping to care for her Dad and then her Mom. She loved family gatherings, sitting around the table laughing and sharing memories. Her last goal was to spend Christmas surrounded by those she loved, her daughter and grandkids, her brothers and their families, Clint and his wife Ida and cousins - and she accomplished it! She fought to the last, always believing things would be better tomorrow and she left that optimism and fighting spirit as a legacy to her daughter.



Thank you Mom for all love you gave us. Thank you for all you taught me and all you are still teaching me as I move through life. Love you always - Jodi



