STONE, Kyle Jacob



Age 34, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021. Growing up, some of Kyle's favorite hobbies were fishing and grilling. He was passionate in all aspects of his life, especially his love for the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds, even when they could hardly manage a win. Kyle was one of the most



resourceful individuals you would ever meet, with a humor and laugh that was contagious to all around him. Kyle had a huge heart and would do anything for those that he loved. He loved spending time with his friends. He is survived by his mother: Cynthia (Wolf) Stone; sisters: Shari Stone, Meghan Stone; niece: Emmalynne Benton; aunts, uncles, cousins,



relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Milbert Dennis Stone and grandparents. A walk-through



visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday,



February 5, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd., Englewood. Private Services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Tim Cain officiating. Interment will follow service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. To view the service for Kyle and to leave online condolences, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com