STONE, June M.



83, of Centerville passed away November 18th, 2020. She was born to the late Paul and



Bessie Werner on June 19th, 1937, in Lorain, Ohio. June graduated from Lakewood High School and received a B.A. and M.A. from Miami University. She married the late William (Bill) Stone in 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. June was



preceded in death by her



husband, Bill, in 2011 and son, W. Eric Stone, in 2010. June is survived by her daughter Nancy Stone (Marcus) of Dayton, grandson Kyle Stone (NY), granddaughter Kelsey Garwood (Jason) of Miamisburg, and grandson Cole E. Rutter (Anna) of Miamisburg. June was a teacher for Kettering City Schools for 24 years. She loved water aerobics at the Washington Township Rec Center, painting, key lime pie from Key West, Tim Horton's lattes, and the many friends she made during her life time.



A special thank you to St. Leanord's for making the past 4 years so special for June. She loved the people she met and the friends she made there. A gathering will be held in her honor when it is appropriate to do so.



Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of her late son, Eric Stone.

