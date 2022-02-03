STONE, Barbara Ellen "Barb"



Age 70, of Dayton, passed away on January 26, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton with her



loving family by he side. She was born in Rochester, New York, on July 3, 1951, the daughter of the late James and Ruth Bort. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Wendy Plassenthal. Barb is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas "Tom" Strader; her loving children, David Plassenthal and Tracy Plassenthal; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rick Bort and Ralph Bort; and other loving family friends. In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, gardening in her yard and staying busy. She touched the lives of many, impacting everyone who crossed her path. She had a heart of gold. Her faith meant the world to her. Barb was the backbone of her family, through the good and the bad, she never let her family down. She was the "glue" that kept the family together. She will be greatly missed by her family and will remain in their hearts forever. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm-4:00pm on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 4:00pm. To share a



memory of Barb with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

