2 hours ago

STONE, Allen R.

Allen R. Stone, 63, of Trenton, died July 17, 2021, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on July 17, 1958, to parents,

William and Lillian (Sherard) Stone. Allen worked in the maintenance department at the Countryside YMCA in

Lebanon. Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, Theresa Stone;

children, Lindsey Stone, Ross Stone, Joshua Zehler, Joseph Zehler and Zachariah Zehler;

several grandchildren; siblings, Zelda Ann Stephenson, Betty Banks and Dwight Stone; and many loving nieces and

nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and

brother, Billy Stone. A Celebration of Allen's Life will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Sebald Park,

Shelter #9, 5580 Elk Creek Rd., Madison Township. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

