STOLTZ, Richard Lee



Age 95, formerly of Vandalia, of Tipp City, passed away



Monday, January 11, 2021, at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born June 15, 1925, in Dayton, OH. Richard was a U.S. Army WWII veteran, having earned 2 purple hearts in France in 1944 and Germany in 1945. He was a member of Miami Valley Lodge #660 F. & A. M., the Disabled American Veterans,



AMVETS, VFW and American Legion. Preceded in death by his



father, Elmer Stoltz; his mother, Katherine and her husband, Sydney Spangler; and his wife, Betty Jo (Henderson) Stoltz in 2019. Survived by 2 daughters, Rhonda and her husband, Frank Harvey of Tipp City and Rita Stoltz-Short and her husband, Wendel of Pettisville, OH; 3 grandchildren, Ethan (Kara) Short, Katherine Harvey, Noah (Jessie) Short; 2 great-grandchildren, Maverick Short and Ellie Short. Services will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton or The Disabled



