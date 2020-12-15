X

STOLTZ, John

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

STOLTZ, Jr., John E.

John E. Stoltz. Jr., 92, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away December 12, 2020. John was born December 14, 1927, in Miami County, Ohio, the son of the late Earl & Stella (Barnhart) Stoltz. He is survived by two sons, David Stoltz, Mark (Iris) Stoltz; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn Hess; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Stoltz; a daughter Lynne. Visitation will be 12-1 PM, Friday, December 18, 2020, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Casstown Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to


www.trostelchapman.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 West Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.