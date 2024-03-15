Stoll, Mark A.



Stoll, Mark A., lovingly known as "Coach", age 69, of Springfield, passed away on March 12, 2024 in his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held from 2-5p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024 with a celebration of his life beginning at 5p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Following the service at the funeral home, Mark's family invites everyone to continue to celebrate his life at the Elk's Lodge, 1536 Villa Rd. Full obituary can be found by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



