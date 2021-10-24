STOLL, Kenneth Walter



Age 57, of Liberty Twp., OH, passed away after injuries sustained in a freak motorcycle accident in Daytona Beach, Florida on Friday, October 15, 2021. He was born October 17, 1963, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Walter and Lois Stoll. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Stoll. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Andi; children, Mike Stoll, Steven Stoll, Kain Bentley, Angi Stoll, and Aryn Stoll; mother, Lois Stoll; sister, Kim (Butch) Kovacs; 4 grandchildren, Carter, Caleb, Micah, and Brayleigh; as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Ken was known for his love of motorcycles and singing karaoke.



Although he had his own way of showing it, he loved his family and friends deeply. Visitation will be held on Friday,



October 29, 2021, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

