Stolfo, Anna

Stolfo (Rossetti), Anna



Anna Stolfo, 93, lovingly known as "Mrs. Rinaldo," the witty, yet often underestimated, co-owner of Rinaldo's Bake Shoppe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4th, surrounded by her family. Anna immigrated to Dayton from Bitritto, Italy, in 1948, accompanied by her younger brother Donato, lovingly known as "Dan." A talented seamstress at The Metropolitan, she crossed paths with other Italian artisans who ultimately orchestrated her marriage to Rinaldo. The marriage to Rinaldo lasted 67 years. While Anna took great pride in her craft, she supported Rinaldo's dream of owning a business. Behind the scenes, she was the driving force of his success, famously negotiating the deal that secured Rinaldo's Bake Shoppe's place as the premier bakery in the Jewish community. Despite her long hours behind the bakery counter, Anna found joy in her roles as a homemaker and mother. She delighted in making matching outfits for her children and always left dinner ready in the electric skillet before heading to the bakery. Even into her later years, Anna's nimble hands could still thread a needle and hem a pair of pants faster than any of her children. Humble about her contributions, Anna was the glue that kept her family, business, and community thriving. She believed in making small, kind gestures a daily habit, not a burden. She often delivered meals to the less fortunate and was the personification of service before self. Anna was the original "Meals on Wheels." Anna's love of travel brought her lifelong friends, cherished memories, and a deep connection to her roots in Bitritto, which she joyfully shared with her family. She also found joy hosting friends and family at the lake house, preparing Sunday dinners, and always welcoming everyone to her table. Her grandchildren joked about having countless stories with Grandpa but fewer with her-until they realized her presence was woven into every delicious meal, every perfect outfit, and every small, thoughtful gesture. Who could forget her Thanksgiving cabin weekends, where she gifted her family time together every year? The loss of her son John and her husband Rinaldo was gratefully lessened by her dementia. This gave her strength to help her family heal and the wonderful opportunity to learn a few more memories from her. Anna is preceded in death by her husband and son John, her parents Vito Rossetti and Annunziata Ursini, In-laws Ildegonda Stolfo and Angelo Moretti. She is survived by her loving brother Dan Rossetti, her daughters, Nancy (Orazio) Stolfo-Corti, Linda (Nick) Pallas, Sherry Stolfo, and her daughter in law Sue (Ved) John, Grandchildren Kimberly (Dustin), Jamie (Emma), Benji, Dorian, Casey(Sterling), Wrenn (Kari), Nicholas, Jalen, great Grandchildren Riley, Wyatt, Rianna, Lincoln, Baby Matteo and Baby Gianni, her cousins, friends and patrons of Rinaldo's Bake Shoppe. The family will be receiving friends and family from 5:00 pm  7:00 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 8:30 am on Friday, December 13th, 2024 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd, Englewood, OH). She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery following Mass. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to Dementia Alliance of NC or Transitions LifeCare.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com