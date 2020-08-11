STOKLEY, Garry

STOKLEY II, Garry Wayne Garry Wayne Stokley II, 34, of Germantown, passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born June 16, 1986, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Garry and Sharon (Allen) Stokley. He was a loving father, son and brother. One of the things he loved most was spending time outdoors with his daughters. He also enjoyed many years of bull riding and was an avid outdoorsman. Garry was a member of Community Harvest Church. He worked in the Maintenance Department at Atrium Hospital. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jeff Allen, Tinsley and Reniva Stokley and Clyde Whisman. Garry is survived by his parents; grandmother, Thelma Allen; two daughters, Macy and Carley Stokley; three sisters, Sabrina (Brian) Turner, Valerie (Travis) Sullivan and Amanda (Ron) Koelblin. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH. Funeral Services will be 11 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

