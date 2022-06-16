journal-news logo
Stokley, Garry Wayne

Happy Birthday

in Heaven

Garry Wayne Stokley II


Happy Birthday up in Heaven,

from your family here below.

We love you and miss you, and want to let you

know. Your birthdays aren't forgotten, and your memory yet lives on. We celebrate your life with us even though you've gone. Were God to grant us just one wish, then make that wish come true, you'd be here right beside us and we'd spend this day with you. And while here for your birthday you would be so hugged and kissed that you would know before you go how much you're loved and missed.


Love, Mom, Dad and Girls



