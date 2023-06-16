Stokley, Garry Wayne

Happy Birthday in Heaven



Garry Wayne Stokley II



Son



To lose a fine & precious son



Whether man or boy,



Deprives the heart



Of all its warmth



And Life of so much joy,



But each year on this



Special day



We celebrate your birth



And treasure every moment



That you were here on earth.



We took those days



for granted and



Never dreamt or thought,



That all our lives would change so much



And years be so short



But now we must remember



That although the tears may fall,



The we will miss forever



Brought sunshine to us all.



Love, Mom, Dad and girls



