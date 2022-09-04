STOKES, Laura



Laura Stokes, 52, of Urbana, passed away due to Covid Pneumonia on December 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Laura is the daughter of Jeanne Mowrey and the late Doug Mowrey.



A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4-7 pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Cheetah Lounge, 211 Glenn Ave., Urbana, Ohio 43078. We will begin celebrating at 7 pm. Food and drinks will be provided.



Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

