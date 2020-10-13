STOKER, Heather Jordan Heather Jordan Stoker, best friend, wife, and mother passed on peacefully, Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by all of her favorite things in this life; her family, her friends, music, and the smell of the Pacific Northwest. She had fought so hard against impossible odds for the last two years. That fight never left her. But her fight with cancer was just one part of her, she was so much more than that. She was a writer, a contracting officer, the best damn vacation planner, amazing life partner, and her proudest role, mother. She had a way of looking at life, and what you leave behind when you are gone, that she followed every day which was this, "You may not change the world, but every day you can make deliberate, small, acts of kindness. Those tiny acts will add up to something that will change the world. You aren't guaranteed to see the big change, but you make those tiny changes anyway. Leave your mark, and you will never be forgotten". She asked that for anyone who wants to make a tiny change in her name, please donate to https://colontown.org/. That organization aided her in enumerable ways, and the help and connections she made there extended her life well past what some doctors told her she had. The world is a little dimmer without her, but her light is now in her husband, her children, and in everyone she touched. That is one of her tiny changes. So please, when you think of her, and you feel that light, make your own tiny change. Heather leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 20 years, Abe Stoker; her beloved children, Audrey Ryan, Jack Morgan and Lucy Elliott Stoker; her father, Steven Jordan (Kim Hildreth); and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elaine and Walter Stoker. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elonna (Livie) Jordan. A private graveside service will be held at Glen Forest Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 11a.m. 1 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home- Yellow Springs. Condolences may be expressed to Heather's family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



