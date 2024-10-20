Stiver, Virginia

Stiver (Jones), Virginia Holmes "Ginny"



Virginia "Ginny" Stiver, born on November 2, 1925, in Canton, Mississippi, left us peacefully on October 11, 2024, in Lebanon, Ohio, at the age of 98. Completing her education journey with distinction, Virginia graduated from Atherton High School for Girls in 1944. Her thirst for knowledge led her to the University of Louisville, where she earned her bachelor's degree, and she furthered her education at the University of Tennessee Knoxville with a master's degree. Virginia's professional life was marked by a storied career at the Ohio Department of Public Health, where she began as a Nutritional Consultant and eventually ascended to Chief Divisional Nutritionist. Her unwavering commitment to public health was evident through her valuable work in various public health divisions and her active participation in the American Dietetics Association. She was active in many organizations outside of public health and dietetics over the years. Virginia will be remembered by her dear daughter, Karen (Joe) Spatz, her cherished stepchildren Carole (Gordon) King, Louise (John Ressler) Stiver, Bruce (Patty) Stiver, and Robert (Dawn) Stiver; her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her cousin Gwen Blessing and her family. Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Reps Knox Jones and Minnie Belle Jones, and her beloved first husband, Arthur Knauer and cherished second husband, Howard Stiver, whose memories she held close. Virginia embraced life with open arms. Her spirit of service and fellowship shone through her involvement in her circle called the United Women in Faith. She was a member of a few churches she held dear through her life as she moved around Ohio. She began at Grace United Methodist Church then she moved to Medina and became a member of Medina United Methodist Church. After her stay began at Otterbein 20+ years ago, she became a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. A woman of grace and dignity, Virginia leaves behind a legacy of love, learning, and selfless service. Special gratitude is extended to Otterbein Lebanon and to the healthcare professionals-Jackie, Becky, Avery, and Morgan and all other staff at Aurora-for their exceptional care and support. Their dedication was a source of great comfort to Virginia and her family during her final years. Join the family and friends for a memorial service at Otterbein Lebanon Senior Life Community Chapel 585 N State Route 741 Lebanon, OH 45036 on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 am. There will be a time before the service to gather and share memories from 10:00 am until the service starts. Services in care of Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Otterbein Benevolent Fund and Ohio's Hospice. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



