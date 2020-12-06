STIVER, Joanne



A giver in every sense of the word, Joanne Stiver, most



often known as "Granny," age 90, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, November 30th, 2020, at her home.



Joanne was born on November 5th, 1930, to Marie (Hilt) and Dewey Corn. She grew up in Dayton and graduated from Wilbur Wright High School. She married Carl Eugene Stiver on May 1, 1948, and stayed forever busy raising their 5 kids. The family they built together was the center of her life, and she was the center of their family.



Joanne enjoyed many things, most of which involved making or providing things for other people. Many of the people who knew her have been given a handmade crotchet ornament or afghan, have received a batch of Christmas cookies or peanut brittle, or have been served their favorite dairy dessert by her kind, generous hands. Many people will remember her



constant, warm presence at the Dairy Corner in Waynesville where she worked for 23 years. You could never leave without hearing her famous, "Y'all come back now, ya hear?!"



Joanne did very little for herself, but she never missed her daily dose of chocolate ice cream. She found comfort in her ability to write, expressing her thoughts and feelings most



often through poetry.



Joanne was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a long time member of the Waynesville United Methodist Church. She cherished her community, her friends, and most of all her family, who she would always remind, that she "loved them more."



Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl Stiver, Sr., sister and brother-in-law Elaine & Bob Camden, and sons-in-law Thomas Walters and Marvin Ross, Sr.



She is survived by children Judi Ross, Chuck (Geri) Stiver, Karen McIntosh, Linda Walters, and Carl Stiver Jr., 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, brother Delbert (Patricia) Corn, and many nieces and nephews and friends.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Thursday,



December 10, 2020, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Please take advantage of the RSVP Service on her Book of Memories page to



allow space for all that loved her to attend. Life Celebration Services will be held Friday, December 11th, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home. Services can be viewed LIVE from any device or computer by using the link on her Book of Memories page.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420) or The American Cancer Society (PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123). You are welcome to send flowers or share a condolence, memory, or photo of Joanne at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com