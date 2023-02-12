STIVER, Jerry Lee



05/30/1958 - 02/04/2023



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jerry Lee Stiver, lifelong resident of Miamisburg, Ohio, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 4, 2023, at the age of 64, at Hospice of Dayton. Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Gerald E. Stiver of Miamisburg, mother, Onalee Stiver (Cantrell) of West Carrollton, and brother, Danny Ray. He is survived by his daughter Heather, grandson Trent A. Herrera, adopted daughter Stacy, sister Brenda, brother Jeffrey (Lavonne), and several nieces and nephews. Jerry lived fast and did everything his way. After graduating from Miamisburg High School and Montgomery County Joint Vocational School in 1976 for Electrical Trades, he began a lifelong career as an Industrial Furnace Technician. Jerry became Self Employed in 1988 with the creation of his company, Custom Services and Designs. Jerry's hobbies included golf, spending time with friends, adopting strays, and riding the limits on his beloved Goldwing motorcycle. No services are planned, per his wishes.

