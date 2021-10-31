STIVER, Betty "Bow"



Age 90 of Fairfield, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. She was born April 28, 1931, the daughter of Jesse L. and Catherine (Gilbert) Bowcock. Mrs. Stiver was employed by Sarah Coventry jewelry from 1957-1977 and was founder of Sunshine Health Foods of Fairfield from 1977-1997. From 1998-2020 she owned and operated Health Foods on Main in Hamilton, Ohio. She had a PhD in Naturapathic Medicine from the school of Natural Medicines, Scottsdale, AZ, in 1984. She was a charter member of the American Business Women's Association, served as president for two terms, was ABWA woman of the year in 1960, and the boss of the year 1976. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star #195, VFW 1069 Auxillary, a practicing member of the Naturapathic Speakers Association, and was also well known as a local speaker. She was also a Kentucky Colonel. On November 25, 1954, at the First Baptist Church of Hamilton, she married John P. Stiver, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1998. She is survived by two loving sons, Jay L. Stiver and Chris T. Stiver, both of Fairfield. She is also survived by her best friend Becky Luken. She also leaves a host of loyal friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, her father, one sister and two brothers. Memorial visitation will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10-11 AM Saturday, November 6, 2021. An Order of Eastern Star service will begin at 11:00 AM followed by the memorial service.



