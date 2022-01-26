STITSINGER, Jean F.



Age 96, passed away peacefully January 23, 2022, at home with family by her side. She was born in Hamilton, OH, January 15, 1926, to James and Alberta (Schultheiss) Buckner. She will be forever remembered by her two sons, Frederick "Fritz" (Barbara) Stitsinger of Hanover Township, David (Lisa) Stitsinger, of Hamilton and her five grandchildren: Kristen (Corey) Becker, Adam (Sara) Stitsinger, Jay (Stacie) Stitsinger, Jodi Stitsinger and Morgan Stitsinger. She also leaves behind twelve great-grandchildren and many other loved ones in her large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene "Jake" Stitsinger, brother Merlin Buckner, and sister Darlene Buckner. Jean "Floss" "Bunny" Stitsinger graduated from Notre Dame High School and found work as a phone operator. She was a member of Kappa Delta Phi sorority. After WWII, she married her soldier-sweetheart and became fiercely dedicated to her family. She loved cheering on her sons at baseball and softball and then her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sports and activities. She was a known animal lover, often taking in strays as her own and nursing injured wild animals back to health. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society and she served many years as the treasurer of her church, First United Church of Christ. She enjoyed swimming, shopping with her daughters-in-law, going to bingo with her friends, and playing games with her grandchildren. Jean always had the right thing to say to those who needed her most. She reminded us that, "Time waits for no one, so find joy in every day." She was truly a strong matriarch for her family. She inspired love, strength, and especially laughter in all of the lives she touched. Some of her family's fondest memories were made gathering around her table for regular family dinners. She made the world a better place and we were blessed for 96 years with her presence. Services will be held at Weigel Funeral Home and will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Millville-Ross Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013 (www.aafpets.org) or The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

