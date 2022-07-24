Stites, Susan

STITES (Suber),



Susan Sarah



Age 84, Susan (Susie) went home to be with her LORD and family on 7/8/22.



She is survived by her loving spouse of 67 years, Thomas J. Stites, children Becky (Stites) Baker, (Gene), Randy Stites (Gala), and Karen Stites (Terry Rizzo). Her bother Ed Suber (Donna), grandchildren; Stephanie Schick, Kyle Baker (Caroline), Ryan Stites (Ashley), and Kevin Stites (Sarah), 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.



Preceded in death by Edwin Suber, father, Carolyn Suber, mother, Sandra Baber, twin sister, Jimmy, son and numerous family members.



Associate degree in Biblical Studies and 10 years with Philharmonic Chorus.



She never wavered from her faith, adored her family, a very giving person with a loving heart, and voted "best dressed" in high school and throughout her entire life.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made through Tom to Coastal Family Church in Flagler Beach.



Celebration of her life on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Cross Point Vineyard Church, 38 N. Main St, Centerville, Ohio. Family will receive friends at 10:00 am, followed by a church service at 11:00 and then a private family party.

