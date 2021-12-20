STINSON, Glinder Ann



Age 64 of Dayton, Ohio, was born in Auburn, Alabama, on December 12, 1957, and



received her wings on December 10, 2021. Glinder was born to the late Thomas and Ruby Stinson. She is preceded in death by her parents; loving daughter, Sherita; two brothers, Al F. Stinson and Jack Durrell; and a special friend, Terrell A. Bridges, Sr.



Glinder leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted son, Terrell A. (Julie) Bridges, Jr. and grandkids, Thomas and Alyssa - all of Pittsburgh, PA. Special friends, Ike, Hank and Diana Pryor; nieces, and a host of other family and friends. Private Ceremony. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

