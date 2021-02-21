STINSON, Ernest Edgar



Age 88 Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his residence after a 33-year battle with Parkinson's disease.



Ernest was born in Jamestown, TN., to the late Edgar and Eva Stinson. He retired from General Motors after 30 plus years of service. During that time, he built his first home in Beavercreek, OH, and there



began his passion of construction and maintenance of his own rental properties. Ernest was very much a family man. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara; son Roger "David" (Deborah) Stinson, and granddaughter Janya Walker. Ernest leaves, to cherish his memory, son Tim Stinson; daughters, Nancy (Baxter)Hughes, Virginia (Paul) Paterchak, and Donna Stinson; sisters; Margie King, Edna Parrish, and Lois Stinson; grandchildren, Kim Hughes, Jaclyn Stinson, Bobby (Shauna) Hughes, and Jenna (Justin) Townsend; great-grandchildren, Deollan Stinson, Jon'tae Walker, Jaion Walker, and Johnnie' Walker, Terron Tooley and Tyreek Tooley, Keondre King, Payton Hughes, and Rylie Townsend. The family wishes to



extend a special thanks to all of Papaw's wonderful caregivers: Sue, Debbie, Laura, and Michelle; your kindness and



support will always be remembered. Funeral Service 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel with visitation one hour prior.



Burial Woodland Cemetery.

