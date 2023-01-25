STILLEY, Lawrence H.



Age 89, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was born December 30, 1933, in Bloomer, Wisconsin, to John and Bertha (Oldenburg) Stilley.



Larry worked on relatives' farms as a young boy, bailing hay. After graduating high school, Larry worked in Rockford, IL, before joining the Air Force in 1952. He served four years during the Korean War. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, took electronics courses out in Denver, CO, and attended the University of Dayton for chemistry. Larry worked as an Engineer and Foreman for General Motors (GM), retiring after 33 years, then went on to work as a contractor for Polar at GM. One of his fondest memories from his career at GM was working on the gyros for the Apollo program for NASA, during which time he met and had his picture taken with astronaut Dave Scott, the 7th man to walk on the moon. Larry was a member of the American Legion Post 594, Amvets Post 24, VFW Post 3283, Huber Heights Masonic Grand Lodge #777 F&AM, and Dayton Scottish Rite. Larry enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was an avid sports fan. He attended the Brickyard 400 NASCAR race for years, and lived out his lifetime dream of watching his beloved Packers from the 50 yard line at Lambeau Field. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Larry was a great father, neighbor, and a friend to everyone he met. He was always willing to share a smile and a story to anyone who would listen.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Flora "Flo" (Thompson) Stilley; daughter and son-in-law Missy and Dick Chapman; brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Mareen Stilley; sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Leslie Conrad. He will be missed and remembered by his loving children Debbie (Lee) Giles, Patti (Paul) Horstman, Pam Robinson, and Larry (Carol) Shrout; grandchildren Sydney Chapman, Tara Souders, Destany Souders, Tyler Horstman, and numerous relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online memories of Larry may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

