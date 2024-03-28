Stiles, Donald James



Stiles, Donald James age 94 passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Born in Springfield, Ohio February 27, 1930, to Albert S.J. Stiles and Blanche Stiles (Maloney). He worked in Springfield as a Tool & Die Maker, Process Engineer and for a few years at the Springfield airports. He also served honorably in the US Army & US Naval Reserve. Don also spent over 20 years with the Springfield, Clark County Heritage Center restoring many of the artifacts for display and as a docent. He led a very full life obtaining his pilot's license in his early 20s widened his circle of friends in Ohio as well as out of state at fly-ins and later in life when he quit flying, he had several Model A Fords that he worked on & drove to various events. Travel was in his blood as the family took a trip to California in 1960 visiting family & friends along the way. The next year was to Nova Scotia. He made several trips back to the west coast in later years and for work he made trips to South America & Mexico. His children were in the military, so his travels included various cities along the east coast, Scotland and the UK and Germany and Europe. His interest in square dancing for over 30 years also took him across the US for many events. With the exception of his work trips the rest were made & planned with his childhood friend, sweetheart & wife of more than 73 years Ruth I. Stiles (Owen). Don was preceded in death by his parents, Albert & Blanche, his daughter Karen Stiles Pietrzyk, sisters, Alberta M. Foster, Dorothea Hursh, Peggy Wolfe, Joan Weber and Deniese Joiner. He is survived by his wife Ruth, sons Alan (Nan), Daniel (Susan), grandchildren Aubrey Stiles, Warren (Barb), Donna Hawke Pietrzyk, Stephanie Morgan (Damien), Nathan (Andrea). Great Grandchildren, Great - Great Grandchildren, Brother Michael Stiles & Sister Michelle Stiles. Friends & Family may call on Friday, March 29, 2024, from 11AM  12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Masonic services. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com







Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com