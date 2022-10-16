STIEGER, Johanna

STIEGER (Harfmann), Johanna



Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was born March 19, 1934, in Yugoslavia, to the late Heinrich and Magdalena (Hüttenberger) Harfmann. Her family fled war torn Yugoslavia to Austria as refugees in 1944. In 1956, four generations migrated to the USA, where she became a naturalized American citizen.



In addition to her parents, Johanna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Valentin Stieger, Jr.; brothers, Jacob, Rudolf, Andreas and Eduard Harfmann; sister, Katharina Harfmann, Juliana Vass, Maria Martinez, Anneliese Dürr and Karoline Maier.



Johanna is survived by her children, Valentin Stieger, III and wife Carolyn of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Martin Stieger, Sr. and wife Daisy of Washington Township, Rosemary Cooper of Dayton; grandchildren, Martin Stieger, Jr. and wife Mollie Kovacs, Adam Stieger, Kristina Stieger and Erica Cooper and husband Jacob Richhart; step-grandchildren, Jesse Schertzer and wife Jeannine, and Eddie Schertzer and wife Gianna; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Otto; step-great-grandchildren, Jacob and Noah; as well as numerous relatives and friends.



Johanna enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, fishing at Indian Lake and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the German Club Edelweiss. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be forever in our hearts.



Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Avenue with Father Kyle Schnippel celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

