STICKLER, George



Age 95, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30th. George was preceded in death by his beloved bride of 63 years, Donna Stickler (2014). Loved by his wonderful daughters, Linn (Wayne) Coon and Lori Stickler; four



grand-daughters, Laurel, Kristen, Abby, & Emma; as well as 9 great-grandchildren. George served in the Navy and retired from a long career at Ledex. He was known for his quiet



demeanor and gentle spirit. His warmth and compassion was felt by all who knew him. He was strong, loyal, and loved the outdoors. No services will be held at this time. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online



condolence.

