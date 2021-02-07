STICKLER, George
Age 95, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30th. George was preceded in death by his beloved bride of 63 years, Donna Stickler (2014). Loved by his wonderful daughters, Linn (Wayne) Coon and Lori Stickler; four
grand-daughters, Laurel, Kristen, Abby, & Emma; as well as 9 great-grandchildren. George served in the Navy and retired from a long career at Ledex. He was known for his quiet
demeanor and gentle spirit. His warmth and compassion was felt by all who knew him. He was strong, loyal, and loved the outdoors. No services will be held at this time. Please visit
No services will be held at this time.
condolence.
