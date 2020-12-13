STEWART, Wilbur Dale
Age 86, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Family will receive friends 11am-12pm on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, with a service to begin at 12 NOON at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Burial in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, www.aspca.org. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429
