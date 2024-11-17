Stewart, Shirley Rae



Age 87 of Trenton, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. She was born on September 28, 1937 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Carl and Mamie (Hoskins) O'Dell. On August 16, 1957 in New Miami, Shirley married her husband of 64 years, Pete Stewart, and he preceded her in death on September 24, 2021. Shirley was a member of Middletown Seventh-day Adventist Church. She had worked as a Secretary for many years, being most proud of her job as Executive Secretary to the Director of Nursing at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Carla (Rex) Jenkins; grandson, Logan Jenkins; step-granddaughter, Jamie Jenkins; step-great-granddaughter, Makiyah Jenkins; sister, Peggy (Dave) Lojek; sisters-in-law, Rosalee O'Dell and Michelle Darone; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Gene O'Dell and Mike O'Dell. The immediate family would like to thank Rosalee O'Dell for her unwavering support these last few months. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Lamar Ferrell and Lay Pastor Chris Alcorn officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial Contributions can be made in Shirley's name to Middletown Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4919 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



