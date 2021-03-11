STEWART, Sandra

X

Age 79, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, following an extended illness. Sandra was a great,

caring person. She never knew a stranger and could always find room in her heart to love all her family and friends.

Sandra was a big supporter of our law enforcement and

officers. She was a wonderful matriarch that will be deeply missed by all the lives she has touched. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Stewart; parents, Pat and Della Yount; brothers, Randy Yount, Darrell Yount, and son-in-law, Chuck Stubbs. Sandra is survived by her children, Rick (Wanda) Roberts, Jeff (Mellissa) Roberts, Roger (Christy) Stewart, Jr., Deborah Stubbs, Pam (Dave) Caulkins, Sandy Karnes;

numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Rhonda Yount, and several other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 12pm on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. The family will receive guests on Friday, March 12, from 10am-12pm at the funeral home. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

