STEWART, Ronald

Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born December 22, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Elbert and Ardella (Steele) Stewart. Rev. Stewart was a veteran of the United State Navy and served as a fireman on the USS Forrestall, the Navy ship that was involved in a massive fire at sea. He was a Baptist minister who started three churches in the area. The New Life Baptist Church started by Pastor Stewart helped feed and clothe people in Hamilton for many years. He was currently the Pastor of the High Street Baptist Church in Hamilton. He was a Kentucky Colonel and in 1985 he was runner up for Citizen of the Year for the City of Hamilton. Pastor Stewart is survived by his wife Melanie



Stewart; father of Amy (William) Warren, Beth (Danny) Baker, Ron (fiancée Kim) Stewart, and the late Jonnie Stewart; grandfather of Laura Flores, Rob (Tricia) Baker, Julie (fiancé Jason) Warren, Danielle (Allen) Raskaup, Ron Stewart, and Shelby Reynolds; great-grandfather of Cesar, Angel, Daniel, Teodore, Andrew, Abby, Waylin, Annabeth, and Will; and brother of Joy Schatz and Gayle Cook. Pastor Stewart was also preceded in death by one sister Mary Frederick Meyer and three brothers Jack, Elbert, Jr., and Darrell Stewart. Visitation 5-8 PM Tuesday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the funeral home, with Rev. Richard Rhodus, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park.



